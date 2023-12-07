Unique MECEXP mechanical watch with sapphire crystal

In the world of horology, the introduction of MECEXP’s first-generation product, the MS1001 mechanical watch offers watch collectors a unique timepiece seamlessly merging the traditional art of watchmaking with modern electronic intelligence, creating a timepiece that is as innovative as it is functional, say it’s creators.

One of the most striking features of the MS1001 is its innovative design. MECEXP has simplified the complexity inherent in traditional mechanical watches, thereby enhancing the watch’s resistance to external shocks. This is a significant departure from the norm, demonstrating MECEXP’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of watch design. Early adopter pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $178 or £151 (depending on current exchange rates).

The MS1001 mechanical watch is driven by Computer Numerical Control (CNC) motors, a technology that uses digital programming and tracking for time calibration. This is a marked departure from the traditional mechanical watch’s reliance on mainsprings. By replacing the mainspring with a CNC motor drive, MECEXP has revolutionized the internal structure of the watch. This innovative movement design provides a robust and reliable timekeeping mechanism that is distinctly modern yet pays homage to the time-honored traditions of watchmaking.

The MS1001 watch is available in two distinct case options, each crafted from recyclable 316L premium steel. The black case features a high-hardness PVD black coating, providing a sleek, modern look. This choice of case materials and finishes underscores MECEXP’s commitment to sustainability and style.

One of the standout features of the MS1001 watch is its long battery life. With a built-in lithium battery that can be charged using a USB-C connector, the watch eliminates the need for frequent battery replacement. This is a significant advantage for the wearer, as the battery can last approximately a month with 24 hours of continuous wear.

Assuming that the MECEXP mechanical watch funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2024. To learn more about the MECEXP mechanical watch project analyze the promotional video below.

The dial design of the MS1001 is another area where MECEXP has broken away from tradition. The watch features twin windows on either side for dial readability from any angle, with a clear, scratch-resistant, and durable sapphire crystal glass. A metal bar separates the dual windows, with the logo placed in the middle of the bar. The left side of the dial displays the hour and minute marks, while the right side indicates the minute and second marks. Linear dial markers replace the traditional circular ones, adding to the watch’s unique aesthetic.

The unique design of the MS1001 watch allows for easier reading of hours, minutes, and seconds. This innovative feature gives the passage of time a distinctive rhythm on the wearer’s wrist, making the MS1001 watch not just a timekeeping device but a lifestyle statement.

The MS1001 watch from MECEXP represents a significant innovation in watch design. By combining traditional and modern concepts, MECEXP has created a unique timepiece that is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. With its unique features and design, long battery life, and use of CNC motor drive for movement, the MS1001 watch sets a new standard in the world of horology.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the mechanical watch, jump over to the official MECEXP crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



