KEBOHUB EE01 mechanical keyboard with integrated hub

If you would like to remove clutter and free up a little desk space you might be interested in a new combination mechanical keyboard and hub. Designed to provide a wealth of useful connectivity the hub supports up to 5V/5A output. It includes 3 USB-A 3.0 ports, supporting data transfer. The USB 3.0 ports are compatible with all USB-A 3.0 and 2.0 products.

The maximum output for a single port is 5V/1.5A enabling you to charge multiple devices including phones, power banks, mice and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $84 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With an HDMI2.0 port, it’s compatible with 4K, 2K, 1080P and 720P monitors. Great performance is only possible with great visuals, and that’s exactly what KEBOHUB delivers! Transfer data at a lightning-fast 5Gbps with 1GB of data taking only 5 seconds – it’s blazing! Maximize your productivity by connecting a second monitor via the HDMI port for effortless task organization and seamless multitasking. Experience an exceptional multi-screen setup.”

Mechanical keyboard with hub

“You can charge your devices through the USB-C and USB-A ports, sparing you the hassle of dead batteries. One Type-C connector provides a total output of 1.5A for the USB-C1 and USB-A1 ports. Two Type-C connectors provide 1.5A output for the USB-C1 and USB-A1 ports respectively.”

Assuming that the KEBOHUB EE01 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the KEBOHUB EE01 mechanical keyboard hub project check out the promotional video below.

“The compact 87-key layout saves more space and is designed for those who need to type fast. Made of high-quality materials, KEBOHUB EE01 supports up to 70 million keystrokes, well above other keyboards.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mechanical keyboard hub, jump over to the official KEBOHUB EE01 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





