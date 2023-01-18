Analogg 75% layout wireless QMK&VIA mechanical keyboard

Analogg is a new aluminium framed 75% layout wireless mechanical keyboard which features south facing RGB, hot swappable switches, full aluminium frame and supports Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android operating systems. The keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired when required and features a 2000 Hz polling rate and the ability to connect up to 8 devices.

A customisable control knob provides both clockwise rotation, counterclockwise rotation and pressing allowing you to assign your most useful shortcuts to it providing precise control when required for a wide variety of different features and functionality. Early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $119 or £97 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Analogg is the first out-of-the-box all aluminum body QMK/VIA wireless mechanical keyboard with true wired and wireless VIA customization. We’ve pioneered a new revolution in custom mechanical keyboards with a powerful new breakthrough that allows anyone to master any keyboard key or macro command through VIA on the wireless keyboard.”

Mechanical keyboard

“This keyboard is more than just a useful tool, it’s a piece of art on your desk. Analogg is created with a 6063 aluminum CNC machined body with a stunning polished, anodized and sandblasted finish that requires twenty-five separate and exacting manufacturing processes. A dependable USB Type-C wired connection with up to 2000 Hz polling rate is also available for the competitive game you like.”

With the assumption that the Analogg crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Analogg wireless mechanical keyboard project check out the promotional video below.

“Compatible with all your devices, Analogg adopts tri-mode connection including Bluetooth 5.1 and Type-C wired connection. Versatile compatibility between Apple and Windows with a selectable key configuration between macOS & Windows layouts. Includes keycaps for both macOS and Windows (3 keycaps for each) to allow you to switch between operating systems with ease.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Analogg crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





