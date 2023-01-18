New Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard

Keychron have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their latest creation in the form of the Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard, which can be used both wirelessly and wired and features a full aluminum frame. Connect up to 3 devices across several different platforms including Windows, Mac and Linux, together with hot swappable switches and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $174 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates).

Connectivity is provided by a Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 connection for seamless multitasking across your computer, phone, or tablet says Keychron and using the QMK/VIA app you can remap any key and create macro commands shortcuts and more. “Simply connect the Q1 Pro to your device with a cable, open the VIA software, import the JSON file, and drag and drop your favorite keys or macro commands to remap any key you want on any system (macOS, Windows, or Linux). It’s never been so intuitive to personalize your very own keymap.”

“Meet the Keychron Q1 Pro, a groundbreaking full aluminum QMK/VIA wireless mechanical keyboard designed to deliver an unprecedented typing experience. Customize any key or create macro commands through VIA software and connect the Q1 Pro with up to 3 devices through Bluetooth for seamless multitasking across different devices like Mac, Windows, and Linux.”

Wireless mechanical keyboard

If the Keychron Q1 Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“The Q1 Pro is designed to be assembled easily so you can customize each component, together with our signature double-gasket design and hot-swappable features, the Q1 Pro is evolving the standard of premium custom mechanical keyboards.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Keychron Q1 Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





