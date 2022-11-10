Keychron K3 Pro programmable wireless mechanical keyboard

The Keychron K3 Pro launched via Kickstarter is the world’s first low profile wireless mechanical keyboard with QMK/VIA enabled for endless possibilities. With just seven days remaining on its campaign the project has already raised over $230,000. Thanks to over 2,000 backers. Easily customise the wireless keyboard to your exact requirements, adjusting either individual keys or by creating macro commands through VIA software.

The K3 Pro can connect to three devices using Bluetooth for seamless multitasking across both Mac and Windows operating systems. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Connect the K3 Pro with up to 3 devices wirelessly via its stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless multitasking across your laptop, phone, and tablet, and switch among them swiftly. You can also enjoy a USB Type-C wired connection with a 1000 Hz polling rate, which is engineered for the competitive game.”

Programmable mechanical keyboard

If the Keychron K3 Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Keychron K3 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“The innovative low-profile Gateron switch is 31% slimmer than conventional normal-profile switches making the aluminum body K3 Pro one of the thinnest wireless mechanical keyboards in the world. While still delivering a distinguished tactile response in the reinforced house build.”

“Simply connect the K3 Pro to your device with a cable, open VIA software, import the JSON file, drag and drop your favorite keys or macro commands to remap any key you want on any system (macOS, Windows, or Linux). It’s never been so intuitive to personalize your very own keymap.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Keychron K3 Pro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





