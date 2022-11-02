AM AFA world’s First Alice mechanical keyboard $680

This month the worlds first Alice mechanical keyboard has been launched by Angry Miao in the form of the AM AFA, offering a three stage adjustable leaf-spring mount providing 18 different typing combinations. The design of the keyboard features a hollow metal frame that takes seven hours to manufacture using high-precision 5-axis CNC machinery. “Its smooth edges are carefully cut and polished. After 2 hours of manual grinding and sandblasting of each single piece, AM AFA receives its body finish through anodizing, electrophoresis, or baked paint.”

Equipped with a thick 4-layer PCB compressed to just 1.2 mm, the board features cutout, in-switch LEDs, and hot-swap are all available on a single PCB. Together with lighting effects inspired by fighting scenes from mecha animes built-in.

” AM AFA takes its inspiration from one of the Angry Miao team’s favorite mecha animes with its fighter jet-like forward-swept design. Like a fighter jet, AM AFA excels in next-level design, mounting system, and craftsmanship. When placed in a dark environment, AM AFA projects a lighting effect similar to that of an airplane lighting up the runway on your desk.”

“The design of the AM AFA’s adjustable leaf-spring mount takes its inspiration from height adjustable coilover suspension seen on cars since the 1950s. Coilovers allow for stiffness and range adjustment of the car’s suspension, and Angry Miao’s three-stage adjustable leaf-spring mount brings a similar experience to keyboards. Benefiting from the advantages of the Alice keyboard layout, AM AFA has built-in three-stage leaf-spring with adjustable gears. Just place the rubber stopper in a different gear to adjust the flex of the inner assembly, and experience keyboard flex with different levels of softness and hardness.”

“Rebound stiffness can be adjusted by switching between the two different leaf-spring materials: phosphorus copper and stainless steel. Conventional flex adjustment solutions, such as two sets of adjustment pads and an additional set of bottom pads, are also provided for mixing and matching. This allows the user to choose between 18 different typing combos.”

