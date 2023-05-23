Max, the new HBO Max streaming launches today

HBO Max has changed its name to Max and the new streaming service has launched from today Max has also revealed that they are expanding the catalog if 4K streaming content on its ad-free tier.

t launch, Max will introduce a new Ultimate Ad-Free tier that will offer four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads and nearly 8x more films and episodes of 4K UHD content than HBO Max, including popular programming such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Matrix films and more, all for $19.99/month or $199.99/year. Existing HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

You can find out more information about the new Max streaming services over at the Max website at the link below, the new servcie will have content from HBO Warner Bros and Discovery, and more.

Source Warner Bros Discovery



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals