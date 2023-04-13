HBO Max is now called Max

Warner Brothers have announced that it is launching a new streaming service called Max, this is the new name for HBO Max and also for Discovery, and it will offer a wide range of content.

The new Max streaming service is launching on the 23rd of May and you can see a promo video for this new streaming service below, it will have a wide range of HBO, Warner Bros, Max Originals, DC Universe content, and more.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today introduced Max, its enhanced streaming service, which will launch in the U.S. on May 23. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more. Max will stand out amongst streamers by uniquely combining unrivaled breadth and superior quality with iconic franchises and strong product experience, all for great value.

Introducing Max – the one to watch for every mood and every moment.

The event included a sneak peek at the launch campaign for Max, which kicks off tomorrow and celebrates the different moods, fandoms and genres that represent Max viewers. The campaign will invite new subscribers to experience Max’s improved product experience and expanded content for everyone in the household.

You can find out more information about the new Warner Bros Max streaming service over at their website at the link below, this new service will be available next month.

Source Warner Bros





