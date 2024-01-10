MAVEN Wave 2 color-coded photo and video camera filters for quick creativity

Photography and videography enthusiasts, take note: MAVEN has just unveiled its latest series of high-quality filters, designed to elevate your visual storytelling to new heights. Building on the momentum of their successful initial Kickstarter campaign, MAVEN’s Wave 2 filters are here to cater to the needs of both amateur and professional image creators. This new collection boasts an array of advanced filters, including Dark Polarizers, Variables, Graduated NDs, and Infrared 720, all available in various sizes to fit different camera lenses seamlessly.

For those eager to be among the first to experience these cutting-edge tools, the Kickstarter campaign offers a unique chance to secure your own set. By backing the project, you can tailor your filter kit to your specific needs, with a range of rewards and additional options at your disposal. Once the campaign concludes, a survey will be sent out, allowing you to specify your filter preferences and ensure you get exactly what you need for your photography or videography projects.

Early bird rewards are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $65 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

MAVEN has meticulously crafted these filters with the user in mind, incorporating color coding and a distinctive knurling pattern on the filters for quick and easy identification. This attention to detail is a testament to MAVEN’s commitment to enhancing the creative workflow, enabling you to focus on capturing stunning visuals without any unnecessary distractions.

Color-coded camera filters

Among the standout innovations in this new lineup is the Dark CPL filter. This ingenious hybrid combines the features of a Circular Polarizer with those of an ND filter, making it an indispensable tool for managing reflections and light intake, particularly when shooting scenes with water or glass. It’s a versatile addition that can significantly improve the quality of your images under various lighting conditions.

Mirrorless camera users will be pleased to find a Variable system that includes a Pure Linear Polarizer, specifically designed to provide precise polarization control. This ensures that the unique characteristics of mirrorless cameras are complemented without compromising on image clarity.

If the MAVEN Wave 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the MAVEN Wave 2 color-coded photo and video camera filters project study the promotional video below.

MAVEN has also responded to the demand for more portable and space-efficient gear by introducing smaller Graduated ND filters. These are perfect for photographers and videographers who are always on the move and need equipment that won’t weigh them down. Additionally, the expanded selection of ND filters with different stop levels offers enhanced control over exposure and depth of field, granting you the freedom to experiment with your visual compositions.

The Wave 2 filters from MAVEN represent a significant advancement in the realm of photography accessories. With a steadfast dedication to optical quality, user-centric design, and robust customer support, MAVEN continues to lead the pack in the industry. These filters are not just tools; they are your partners in pushing the limits of your creative expression, no matter your level of expertise. Whether you’re capturing the subtle nuances of a landscape or the vibrant energy of a cityscape, MAVEN’s filters are here to ensure that your vision is realized with the utmost precision and quality.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the color-coded photo and video camera filters, jump over to the official MAVEN Wave 2 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



