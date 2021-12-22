Maserati MC20 convertible teased in new photos

Maserati will be launching a new version of their MC20, the Maserati MC20 convertible and now we have some actual photos of the car.

The carmaker has released some camouflaged photos of the new Maserati MC20 convertible and it gives us an idea of what the car will look like.

An early prototype of the new MC20 convertible has exited the gates of the historic Modena plant. This time, Maserati has selected a new look for its camouflage, featuring a play of clouds; after all, it is a convertible.

Like the MC20 coupé, the new model remains one of a kind, daring in every way and designed for perfection. The body is made of carbon fibre and composite materials in its entirety, an identical solution studied for all the configurations to come: coupé, convertible and, in the future, electric.

This is an early prototype of the new MC20 convertible so there could be a number of design changes before the final version is unveiled.

It will be interesting to see what the final version of the new Maserati MC20 convertible looks like, as soon as we get some more information on the car, we will let you know.

Source Maserati

