Maserati F Tributo Special Edition unveiled

Maserati is launching some new special edition cars to celebrate 95 years of racing, the Maserati F Tributo Special Edition.

The Maserati F Tributo Special Edition will be available as special edition version of the Maserati Ghibli and the Levante.

The special series is available on Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours – Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo – and evokes Maserati’s audacious spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details.

The reference to the glorious past is obvious even from the exterior. Red is the colour of Italian motorsports, and historically Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century.

The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, reminds us that blue is one of the colours (together with yellow) of the City of Modena, the Brand’s historic home.

You can find out more details about the new special edition verisons of the Maserati Ghibli and the Maserati Levante at the link below.

Source Maserati

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals