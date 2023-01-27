Apple TV+ Make or Break S2 documentary premiers February 17

If you enjoyed the first season of the Make or Break documentary series streamed on the Apple TV+ service following the world’s most elite surfers. You will be pleased to know that a second season of the hugely popular TV series will premiere on the Apple TV+ service next month and will be available to watch from February 17, 2023 onwards. The eight part TV series spotlights elite internationally recognized World Surf League champions Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Filipe Toledo and more. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Make or Break S2.

“Dive into the world of pro surfing as the best in the sport travel the globe to compete for the World Championship title. With unprecedented access, this docuseries captures the athletes’ lives on tour and the sacrifices they make to get to the top.”

Make or Break S2

With unprecedented access, “Make or Break” returns to the world of professional surfing, offering an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Championship Tour. This season will take viewers on location for the 2022 competition season to stunning surf locations across the globe, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, international rivalries and record-breaking upsets.

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films (“F1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point”) in partnership with the World Surf League. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Amy”), BAFTA Award nominee Paul Martin, Warren Smith and World Surf League CEO Erik Logan.

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals