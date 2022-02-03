Gran Turismo 7 deep dive with 4K gameplay and more

PlayStation Exclusive racing game Gran Turismo 7 will officially launch next month and be available to play from March 4, 2022. To whet your appetite for the new game in the franchise the PS State of Play team have released a new deep dive and recap video. Check it out embedded below to see what you can expect from Gran Turismo 7 in the new 30 minute video which features 4K gameplay on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Customise your racing cars to perfection

“Our in-depth look at the modes and features of Gran Turismo 7. You can view the full VOD below, which contains more than 30 minutes of new gameplay footage, insight into various modes, and more. The first thing you’ll do is hop into a Porsche Carrera Speedster ’56 and race through the Music Rally.

On the surface, it’s an arcade-style race where you enjoy some motivating, up-tempo tunes while trying to reach checkpoints before time runs out. For new players, this is also a way to experience GT’s driving simulation gameplay and an opportunity to set your steering and pedal operation type and driving assist presets (Auto Brakes, Braking Zones, Driving Lines, etc.).”

“As you can see, there’s a lot going on in GT7 and there is something for everyone regardless of whether you are a new player, or an existing fan of the franchise. This is the purpose of GT7, it was produced to celebrate the idea of car culture in the modern day and inspire people to want to be a part of it, whether you are interested in racing, scapes and photography, livery design, tuning, or collecting cars. “

For more information on the latest Gran Turismo 7 racing game launching next month jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals