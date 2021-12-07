Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway PlayStation gameplay

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 racing game which will be launching exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game consoles and is now available to preorder. Are sure to enjoy this new Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway gameplay trailer published by Sony this week offering a glimpse at what you can expect from the latest generation in the Gran Turismo franchise.

Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway

“Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favourites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School. With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode.”

“With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.”

Source : PlayStation : GT7

