Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition and preorder bonuses revealed

Sony has released more details about the new upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition which will be available to play from March 4th 2022. Last week the first trailer for GT7 premiered providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the new “real driving simulator” game available to play exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 games console.

“The Pre-Order offer ends when the game launches on March 4, 2022, so make sure you don’t wait. Lastly, for those looking to upgrade their PS4 Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 to the GT7 PS5 Digital Standard Edition, there will be a $10 digital upgrade option at the time of release. We could not be more excited to deliver Gran Turismo 7 to everyone on March 4, 2022.”

Gran Turismo 7 pre-order items and the 25th Anniversary Edition

Pre-order GT7 and receive the following in-game items at launch:

– Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

– Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

– Porsche 917K Living Legend

– 100,000 in-game Credit (CR)

GT7 25th Anniversary Edition PS5, PS4 (Retail)

The Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition PS5, PS4 (Retail) includes a limited-edition SteelBook case (with physical versions only), and is available for pre-order now at retail.

– Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**

– In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

– Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery

– 30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

– The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

– Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

– Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

– Porsche 917K Living Legend

Source : Sony

