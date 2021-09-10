Gran Turismo 7 launches on PlayStation March 4th 2022

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital and the Creator of Gran Turismo has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to announce that the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 release date, confirming it will take place on March 4th 2022 and the game will launch on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Gran Turismo 7 will be launching simultaneously on both the PS5 and the PS4 consoles and will provide a racing game that conveys everything from the “150 years of car and racing culture, whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering cars for the first time”. Check out the Gran Turismo 7 teaser trailer embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming new racing game.

“The time/weather change simulation brought to life in GT7 is unique to Polyphony Digital, who researched the complexities of nature and tailored it into a video game. Referencing a massive amount of meteorological observation data, we have recreated spatial / time of day conditions for particle size distribution and concentration distribution of aerosol particles in the atmosphere on a global environmental scale, in a procedure that is unique to the Gran Turismo series. “

“Since the introduction of the Livery Editor in GT Sport, we’ve seen millions of complex and creative designs. We were amazed with the quality of the liveries made by our fans in the Livery Editor, and their sheer quantity. Knowing this to be an important feature for our fans, our main goal for the Livery Editor in GT7 was to improve the user interface and improve utility and accessibility. “

“When you own a car that you love, it’s only natural to want to take photos of it in different locations around the world in trying to capture that perfect shot. Scapes* allows you to have complete control of photorealistic shots using HDR technology (when you have a HDR capable display), expert level effects, and even panning shots. You will be able to photograph your car freely in photo spots across 43 countries and over 2,500 locations, and every moment captured can be shared with others that has same love and passion as you. “

Source : Sony

