Magnetic camera lens filter kit adds extra creativity to your shots

Photographers and videographers interested in adding extra creativity to their shots might be interested in a new adjustable magnetic camera lens filter kit in the form of the KASE IV Wolverine. Created by KASE the camera lens kit features a GND0.9 (95mm), ND1000 (95mm), CPL (82mm), Round Holder IV (82-95mm), Lens Front Cover (95mm), Adapter Ring (82mm) and ScrewRing (77-82 mm).

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $449 or £367 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“KASE IV, the fourth generation of the wolverine filter kits, brings photographers like yourself the quality tools you need to achieve outstanding results. Inside you’ll find the first-ever filter holder that allows you to adjust round gradient filters up and down, magnetic filters which are easy to install and stack upon each other as well as a number of accessories for the photo setup. KASE IV’s filter holder features a built-in adjustment wheel which enables 360° rotation. Once installed in the inner slot, you can use the wheel to rotate your CPL filter and eliminate excessive reflections to make the image look more layered. “

Magnetic camera lens filter kit

With the assumption that the KASE IV crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the KASE IV magnetic camera lens filter kit project review the promotional video below.

“KASE IV’s filter holder enables magnetic absorption mounting which makes it easy to install and use together with the filters. Just put the adapter ring on the camera lens, the round mirror bracket IV can be attached to it, and other kits can also be directly magnetically attached to the bracket, which is very convenient to use.”

“KASE IV’s round mirror holder has a built-in slide-type gradient adjustment structure that makes taking photos with the circular GDN gradient filter easy to help photographers with less experience. You can use it to move the filter up and down, balance the light ratio, change the division line without changing your framing and make adjustments while shooting to apply the effect with more accuracy.”

Source : Kickstarter

