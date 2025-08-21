Made by Google: The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are Officially Here

The Google Pixel 10 Pro series is setting a new benchmark in smartphone technology, combining innovative AI capabilities with a sleek, modern design. Powered by the all-new Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano model, the Pixel 10 Pro and its larger sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, deliver unparalleled performance and personalization. With features like Magic Cue for proactive assistance and Pro Res Zoom for stunning photography, these devices are designed to make everyday tasks seamless while elevating your creative potential. The Pixel 10 series showcases Google’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do, offering users a truly premium and innovative experience.

AI-Powered Features for Everyday Convenience

At the heart of the Pixel 10 Pro is the Tensor G5 chip, co-designed with Google DeepMind to unlock advanced AI experiences. One standout feature is Magic Cue, which integrates seamlessly into apps like Google Messages and the Phone app. This proactive assistant retrieves relevant information—such as flight details or addresses—at the perfect moment, saving users time and effort. For example, if you receive a text message containing an address, Magic Cue will automatically detect it and offer to open the location in Google Maps. With on-device processing, Magic Cue ensures that your data remains private and secure while delivering a smarter, more intuitive smartphone experience. This level of AI integration sets the Pixel 10 Pro apart from its competitors, offering users a truly personalized and efficient device.

Photography Like Never Before

The Pixel 10 Pro series takes smartphone photography to the next level with its Pro Res Zoom feature, exclusive to the Pro and Pro XL models. This advanced zoom technology, powered by Tensor G5 and generative AI, allows users to capture intricate details at up to 100x zoom. Whether you’re photographing distant landscapes or close-up details, the Pixel 10 Pro ensures every shot is crisp and vibrant. The generative AI works behind the scenes to enhance image quality, reducing noise and improving clarity even at extreme zoom levels. Additionally, the Camera Coach feature offers real-time suggestions to improve framing and composition, making it easier for beginners to capture professional-quality photos. With these advanced photography features, the Pixel 10 Pro is set to become the go-to device for mobile photographers and enthusiasts alike.

Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 10 series is available for preorder today, with prices starting at $799 for the Pixel 10, $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, and $1199 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. All models will officially hit shelves on August 28 at the Google Store and select retail partners. Buyers of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will also receive a complimentary year of Google AI Pro, adding even more value to these premium devices. This subscription service offers exclusive access to advanced AI features and regular updates, ensuring that your Pixel 10 Pro remains at the forefront of smartphone technology. With competitive pricing and attractive bonus offers, the Pixel 10 series is poised to make a significant impact on the smartphone market.

Specifications

Chipset: Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano AI model

Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano AI model Display: Pixel 10: 6.3-inch Actua display, 3000 nits brightness Pixel 10 Pro: 6.3-inch Super Actua display Pixel 10 Pro XL: 6.8-inch Super Actua display

Camera: Pixel 10: 5x telephoto lens, 10x optical quality, 20x Super Res Zoom Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL: Pro Res Zoom up to 100x

RAM: 16 GB (Pro and Pro XL models)

16 GB (Pro and Pro XL models) Charging: Pixel 10 Pro XL: 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging All models: Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging

Colors: Pixel 10: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Software Updates: Seven years of Pixel Drops, OS, and security updates

Explore More

For those interested in exploring beyond the Pixel 10 series, Google’s ecosystem offers a range of complementary products, including Pixel Buds for immersive audio and the Pixel Watch for seamless fitness tracking. The Pixel Buds provide a wireless listening experience with advanced features like real-time translation and adaptive sound, while the Pixel Watch offers a comprehensive suite of health and wellness features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. These devices seamlessly integrate with the Pixel 10 series, creating a cohesive and connected user experience. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the Pixel lineup provides innovative solutions to enhance your digital lifestyle, making it easier than ever to stay connected, productive, and entertained on the go.

