MacroPact Raspberry Pico macro keypad with IPS screen

This awesome MacroPact Raspberry Pico macro keypad complete with IPS screen has been built by Github member “kbjunky” and offers 17 programmable keys together with two rotary encoders as well as a TFT IPS display. The project is programmed in CircuitPython and is enclosed in a 3D printed case and powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller. Detailed instructions have been published to the Github website allowing you to build your very own.

“Once CircuitPython is installed correctly on your Raspberry Pico after plugin it in you should be able to see an additional drive named CIRCUIT_PYTHON or similar. At this point you can just copy paste the content of src directory onto the newly installed drive. This will cause rPico to reboot and keyboard firmware should be running.”

“You can customize the layout anyway you want. You might want to check KMK Manual before you do. Check ‘SVG’ folder for a template for visual guide that is displayed per layer. You can use Inkscape for editing it and then export to PNG. In order to save space you can convert exported PNG files to low color BMP. Also note that the final picture has to be rotated 90 deg CCW.”

For more information on the macro keypad mechanical keyboard and other projects similar to this jump over to the Reddit Mechanical Keyboard sub Reddit, full instructions for the macro keypad are available via Github.

Source : AB : Github : Reddit

