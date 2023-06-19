macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 3 released

Apple recently released macOS Ventura 13.5 Beta 3 to developers and now they have also released macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 3 to public beta testers the software brings a range of performance improvements to the Mac. This new public beta comes two weeks after the previous beta release.

The third public beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 comes two weeks after the previous one, this update does not appear to come with any significant new features, instead, the update fixes various bugs, etc, exactly what these has yet to be revealed, we should get some more details closer to release.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 3 is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s Public Beta website at the link below. Apple also recently released its first beta of macOS Sonoma, this software brings a wide range of new features to the Mac.

Apple is expected to release its macOS Sonoma software update later this year, We may see some new Macs later in the year and could see this new macOS software update land sometime in October. Apple will also be releasing their IOS 17 software update and that is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals