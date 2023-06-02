macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 2 released

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 2 to public beta testers for the Mac, the release comes shortly after the second developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 and two weeks after the first beta.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 2 brings a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes to the Mac, as yet we do not have many details about what new features are included in this release.

Apple also released a range of other new betas this week, this includes new betas for iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 and also watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, and HomePodOS 16.6, and more. As this is only the second beta in the series, it may be a little while before the final version of macOS 13.5 is released to everyone, we are expecting this to happen sometime this month.

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off on Monday and we are going to find out more details about the next version of Apple’s macOS, we will also be finding out details about watchOS 10, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, and more.

Apple is also planning on launching some new devices at their Worldwide Developer Conference, this will include some new Macs including a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and also their mixed reality headset, the Apple Reality Pro. The new macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta 2 is now available to download you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Apple



