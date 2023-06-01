macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 2 released

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 2 for the Mac to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a Public Beta of the software this week. This new beta of macOS was released along with iOS 16.6 beta 2, watchOS 9.6 beta 2, and iPadOS 16.6 beta 2.

So far there are not many details on what new features Apple has included in the macOS Ventura 13.5 software, what we do know if that it will include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 2 is now available for developers to test out and you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. The second public beta of the software should also be made available sometime this week.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next week with the Keynote taking place on Monday and we can expect to find out more details about the next major release of Apple’s macOS. We will also get to find out more details about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 at the event as well.

We are expecting a range of hardware at the event including the new Apple AR/VR headset, plus some new Macs including a new 15-inch MacBook Pro and more, we will have more details next week.

Source Apple

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals