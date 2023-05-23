macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 1 released

Apple recently released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1 to developers and now they have also released macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 1 to public beta testers. To try out the software you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program, you can find out more details about it over at Apple’s website.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 1 was released along with iOS 16.5 public beta 1 and iPadOS 16.5 public beta 1 and they come a couple of days after the release of the developer beta.

The macOS Ventura 13.5 software will bring a range of new features to the Mac, the update will also include various bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple recently released macOS Ventura 13.4, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As yet we do not have a specific release date for macOS Ventura 13.5, the software is expected to be released sometime in June, as soon as we get some more details on a release date, we will let you know.

