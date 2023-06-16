macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 3 for the Mac to developers, the update comes two weeks after the previous beta and we are also expecting a new public beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 soon as well.

Apple also released iOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPad at the same time, both of these new betas are also available for developers to try out and public betas should land soon.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 software update comes with a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes to the Mac, the update does not appear to come with many major new features. Apple also released their first beta of macOS Sonoma earlier this month, this update will bring a lot of new features to the Mac and we can expect that update to be released later this year.

The new macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 3 software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information about the software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of macOS Ventura 13.5 to be released sometime this month, it will probably land around the end of June, as soon as we get some more details on and release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple Developer

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals