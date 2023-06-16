iOS 16.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.6 beta 3 released (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come two weeks after Apple released the previous betas. The software comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements and it also brings some changes and minor new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The software has so far been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to members of Apple’s public beta testing program soon as well. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, let’s find out more details about what is included in this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes and new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, this new beta also includes a modem update which is designed to improve connectivity and call quality.

Apple is expected to release the new iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates sometime this month, the software will probably land sometime around the end of June, as soon as we get some more details on a release date, we will let you know. The new iOS 16.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.6 beta 3 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals