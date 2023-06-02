iOS 16.6 Public Beta 2 released

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 beta 2 to developers and now they have also released iOS 16.6 Public Beta 2 to public beta testers, they also released iPadOS 16.6 Public Beta 2 and a range of other betas as well.

The new public betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 come two weeks after the first betas were released and they bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the iPhone and iPad, they also include some minor new features.

As this is the second geta in the series, it may be a little while before the final version of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 is released, we expect this software update to be released sometime in June.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next week and the Keynote takes place on Monday, we expect to find out more details about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, plus new versions of macOS and tvOS and more.

We are looking forward to finding out what Apple has planned for their event next week, they are rumored to be unveiling their first AR/VR headset which is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro. We can also expect to see some new Macs at the event including a 15-inch MacBook Pro. The new iOS 16.6 Public Beta is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



