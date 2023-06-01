Apple releases iOS 16.6 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPad to developers, the software comes just under two weeks after Apple released the first beta. So far the software has been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers this week as well.

As with the first beta of iOS 16.6, this update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, so far we have not discovered any major new features, this may change by the time the final version lands.

The new iOS 16.6 beta 2 software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, we are also expecting the public beta to be released soon. The final version of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 should be released sometime this month.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next week, the event starts on Monday with Apple’s Keynote and we will get to find out more details about the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software. While iOS 17 will be unveiled next week, it will not be launching for some time, we are expecting the software to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 smartphones.

