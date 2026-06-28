What Samsung Finally Fixed in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung continues to lead the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, spearheaded by the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This flagship device is designed to combine innovative technology, a sleek design, and advanced features, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphones. Leaks and early insights into its specifications suggest a device that could redefine user expectations for performance, usability, and innovation. The video below from Talks Daily Tech gives us more details.

Design and Display: A Wider, Sharper Experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra introduces a premium foldable design that emphasizes both aesthetics and functionality. The internal display spans an impressive 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2,504 x 2,504 pixels, delivering exceptionally sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Complementing this is the 5.6-inch cover screen, which offers a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels, ensuring a seamless experience whether the device is folded or unfolded.

Samsung has adopted a wider design for the Fold 8 Ultra, enhancing usability and making multitasking more intuitive. This design choice not only improves ergonomics but also caters to users who rely on their devices for productivity and media consumption. Leaked high-resolution wallpapers further highlight Samsung’s focus on visual refinement, appealing to users who value both style and substance.

Performance and Hardware: Power Meets Efficiency

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a state-of-the-art processor engineered to handle demanding tasks effortlessly. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and responsiveness, even when running resource-intensive applications. Storage options extend up to 1 TB, making it an ideal choice for users with extensive media libraries or professional workloads.

The device is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, making sure minimal downtime and maximum productivity. This combination of robust hardware and efficient power management positions the Fold 8 Ultra as a reliable companion for both work and entertainment, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Camera System: Versatility for Every Shot

The Fold 8 Ultra is equipped with a versatile camera system designed to deliver high-quality results in various scenarios. Dual 10 MP selfie cameras, one for the internal display and one for the cover screen, ensure crisp and detailed selfies, regardless of how the device is used.

On the rear, the device features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, offering users the ability to capture both detailed close-ups and expansive landscapes. This camera setup is tailored to meet the needs of casual photographers and professionals alike, providing flexibility and reliability in a compact form factor.

Connectivity and Features: Built for the Future

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is packed with next-generation connectivity options, making sure it remains relevant in an increasingly connected world. Key features include:

5G support for lightning-fast network speeds

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for seamless wireless connectivity

Ultrawide band (UWB) technology and NFC for enhanced device interactions

A USB Type-C port for fast charging and efficient data transfer

The device is also IP48-rated for water resistance, adding durability to its premium design. Stereo speakers deliver immersive audio, while a side-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures secure and convenient access. These features collectively make the Fold 8 Ultra a well-rounded device that caters to both current and future user needs.

Color and Storage Options: Personalization at Its Best

Samsung offers a range of color options for the Fold 8 Ultra, allowing users to choose a device that reflects their personal style. The Ultra model will be available in cream, graphite, green shadow and violet shadow, with storage configurations reaching up to 1 TB.

For those exploring other models in the series, the standard Fold 8 comes in cream, graphite, lavender and pistachio, while the Flip 8 offers cream, graphite, mint and pink options. This variety underscores Samsung’s commitment to personalization, making sure that every user can find a device that suits their preferences.

Strategic Enhancements: A Wider Perspective

A standout feature of the Fold 8 series is its wider design, which significantly enhances the user experience. This adjustment is particularly beneficial for multitasking, as it allows users to run multiple apps side by side with greater ease. Additionally, the wider aspect ratio improves media consumption, making movies, games and other content more immersive.

Samsung is also rumored to introduce exclusive online color options, further expanding customization possibilities for buyers. These strategic enhancements demonstrate Samsung’s focus on refining the foldable smartphone experience, making sure that the Fold 8 series appeals to a broad audience.

Launch Expectations: A New Era for Foldables

While Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, leaks suggest that the Fold 8 Ultra, along with the Fold 8 and Flip 8, will be unveiled at an upcoming Samsung event. With its innovative features, refined design, and focus on usability, the Fold 8 Ultra is poised to solidify Samsung’s leadership in the foldable smartphone market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra represents more than just a technological advancement; it embodies the potential of foldable devices to transform how we interact with technology. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a professional seeking innovative tools, or someone who values premium design, this device promises to deliver an experience that exceeds expectations and sets a new standard for the industry.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: Talks Daily Tech



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