What’s new in macOS Sonoma beta 1 (Video)

Apple released macOS Sonoma beta 1 earlier this week for the Mac, they also released iOS 17 beta 1, iPadOS 17 beta 1, watchOS 10 beta 1, and tvOS 17 beta 1 at the same time. These new betas were made available for developers to try out and they have also been made available for free for everyone to test out.

We previously saw a video of the new macOS Sonoma beta 1 in action and now we have another one, the latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some of the new features that are coming to the Mac in this new software update.

As we can see from the video there are some great new features coming to the Mac with the new macOS Sonoma software, including Interactive Widgets for the Mac, plus enhanced video conferencing, major updates for Apple’s Safari, a new range of screen savers, and improved Gaming on the Mac and more.

If you are wondering if your Mac will be eligible for the macOS Sonoma software update, here is a list of compatible Macs:

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Mini 2018 or later

MacBook Pro 2018 or later

MacBook Air 2018 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

iMac 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 or later

The new macOS Sonoma beta 1 software is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website. We are epecting the final version of the new macOS software later in the year, probably sometime in October or November.

