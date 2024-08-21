Apple has recently released macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7, bringing a host of new features, fixes, and improvements to the operating system. This update is part of a larger release that encompasses updates for various Apple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, VisionOS, and watchOS. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on this new beta. Let’s dive into the details of what this latest beta version has to offer.

Build Information and Release Proximity

The build number associated with macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 is 24A5327a. This specific build number suggests that the operating system is nearing its final release stage. Apple typically assigns build numbers that increment as the development progresses, with higher numbers indicating a more mature and stable version.

Exciting New Features and Resolved Issues

One of the standout features in this beta update is the ability to create custom emojis and stickers without encountering any issues. This enhancement allows users to express themselves more creatively and personalize their communication within the operating system.

In addition to the custom emoji feature, Apple has reintroduced the popular Pro black wallpaper, which was highly requested by users. The update also includes a collection of new wallpapers and screensavers, such as Sequoia Morning and Sequoia Night, providing users with fresh visual options to customize their desktop experience.

macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 Released: What’s New

The beta update also addresses previous issues related to FaceTime continuity camera backgrounds. Users can now enjoy seamless virtual backgrounds during FaceTime calls without any glitches or disruptions. Moreover, Apple has expanded the background options by adding new Apple Park and other Apple campus backgrounds, allowing users to virtually immerse themselves in iconic Apple locations.

Application Enhancements and Accessibility

macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 brings minor bug fixes to popular video editing applications, namely Final Cut Pro and iMovie. These fixes contribute to improved stability and performance, ensuring a smoother editing experience for users.

In a move to enhance accessibility, Apple has made Apple Podcasts available via web browsers. This means that users can now access and listen to their favorite podcasts directly through a web interface, eliminating the need for a dedicated app.

Known Issues and Compatibility

While the beta update introduces numerous improvements, there are still some known issues that users should be aware of. One notable issue is the compatibility with Geekbench 5, a popular benchmarking tool. Users may encounter difficulties running Geekbench 5 on this beta version, and Apple is expected to address this in future updates.

Another issue reported by users is related to the Apple Mail app when running macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 in virtual machines. Users have experienced problems with the Mail app in virtualized environments, and a resolution is anticipated in upcoming releases.

Release Cycle and Future Updates

Apple maintains a consistent weekly release cycle for its beta updates, ensuring that users receive regular improvements and bug fixes. Based on this pattern, the next beta version is expected to be available around August 26-27.

As the beta progresses, users can anticipate a release candidate version in the near future, followed by the official public release of macOS Sequoia 15. The estimated timeframe for the official release falls between September 9-11, giving users a tentative date to look forward to.

Looking beyond the current beta, Apple is already working on macOS 15.1, which is currently in its beta phase. This upcoming version promises to introduce additional features, such as Apple Intelligence, further enhancing the capabilities and user experience of the operating system.

Key Takeaways

macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 introduces custom emoji creation and new wallpaper options.

FaceTime continuity camera backgrounds have been fixed, and new Apple campus backgrounds are available.

Final Cut Pro and iMovie receive minor bug fixes for improved stability.

Apple Podcasts can now be accessed via web browsers.

Compatibility issues with Geekbench 5 and Apple Mail app in virtual machines are known and being addressed.

The official release of macOS Sequoia 15 is expected between September 9-11.

macOS 15.1 is already in beta, promising additional features like Apple Intelligence.

macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 7 represents a significant step forward in the development of Apple’s operating system. With its array of new features, fixes, and improvements, this update aims to enhance the user experience and provide a more stable and efficient computing environment. As the beta progresses towards its official release, users can look forward to a refined and feature-rich version of macOS Sequoia 15.

