More details on iOS 17 beta 8 (Video)

It won’t be long before Apple releases iOS 17, it is expected this month with the iPhone 15, last week Apple released iOS 17 beta 8 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 beta 8 for the iPad, watchOS 10 beta 8, and tvOS 17 beta 8.

We have already seen a video of the new iOS 17 beta 8 in action and now we have another video, this new video gives us some more information on what is coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update.

As we can see from. the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update. The new iOS 17 beta is now available for developers to download, we are expecting a new beta to be released this week. Apple is holding a press event for the iPhone 15 on the 12th of September, pre-orders of the new iPhones are expected to start on the 15th of September and the launch date is expected on the 22nd of September.

If the iPhone 15 release date is the 22nd of September then we can expect a number of software updates this week, this should include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



