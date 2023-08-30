iOS 17 beta 8 released to developers

Apple has officially confirmed that the event for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 is scheduled for September 12th. In addition to this announcement, the tech giant has rolled out a series of new beta versions for its software platforms, including the eighth beta iteration of iOS 17 for iPhone and the corresponding iPadOS 17 beta 8 for iPad devices. Public beta versions of both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have also been made available to the general public for testing.

The recently released iOS 17 beta 8 and iPadOS 17 beta 8 come packed with an array of new features and enhancements for both iPhone and iPad users. These latest beta versions have been launched just one week after their predecessors, indicating a consistent weekly release cycle that is expected to continue until the official, final versions of the software are rolled out.

A Live Voicemail function is among the upcoming additions to the iPhone, allowing for real-time transcription of voicemails directly on your device’s screen. This feature also provides the flexibility to pick up the call if you choose to do so. iOS 17 is set to introduce a plethora of other enhancements, including updates to current apps and the debut of new capabilities.

The new iOS 17 beta 8 and iPadOS 17 beta 8 are now available to download, you can find out more details about these new betas over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are expecting the final version of this software to be launched next month.

If the iPhone 15 is announced on the 12th of September, then pre-orders should start on the 15th of September with a general release date of the 22nd of September, if these dates are correct we should get iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 sometime in the week of the 22nd of September, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



