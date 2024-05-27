How to Create iOS 18 Style Custom Emoji’s

With the upcoming release of iOS 18 and advancements in AI technology, creating and using custom emojis on your iPhone has become easier than ever. The video below from iDeviceHelp walks us through the process of creating unique emojis, leveraging tools like Google’s Emoji Kitchen, and accessing the new Unicode 16 emojis expected in iOS 18.4. By following these steps, you can enhance your messaging experience and express yourself in creative ways.

Creating Custom Emojis with AI

AI has revolutionized the way we create and combine emojis. Here’s how you can use AI to generate custom emojis:

Open your browser and search for “Emoji Kitchen.” This tool allows you to combine two existing emojis to create a new, unique one. Simply use the randomizer feature to mix and match emojis until you find a combination you like. For example, you can combine a smiley face with a heart to create a smiling heart emoji. Copy and Paste: Once you have created your custom emoji using Emoji Kitchen, simply copy it. Then, open your iPhone messages and paste the custom emoji into your conversation. It’s that easy!

Accessing New Emojis in iOS 18.0

iOS 18.0 is set to introduce a range of new emojis as part of Unicode 16. Here’s what you need to know:

The upcoming Unicode 16 release includes several new emojis, such as a face with baggy eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter. These emojis will add more variety to your messaging options. Using New Emojis as Stickers: To use the new Unicode 16 emojis as stickers, start by saving the image of the emojis from the provided link. Then, use AI tools to extract the specific emoji you want from the image. Once extracted, you can add the emoji to your sticker collection and use it in your messages.

Saving and Using Emojis Effectively

To make the most of your custom and new emojis, follow these tips:

Whenever you come across an emoji image you want to use, save it to your iPhone’s photo gallery. This way, you’ll have easy access to the emoji whenever you need it. Extract and Use Emojis: Use AI tools to lift the desired emoji from the saved image. These tools can accurately isolate the emoji, allowing you to add it to your custom sticker collection. Once added, you can use the emoji sticker in your iPhone messages to express yourself in a unique way.

By following this guide, you’ll be able to create and use custom emojis on your iPhone with ease. Whether you’re combining existing emojis using AI tools like Google’s Emoji Kitchen or accessing the latest Unicode 16 emojis in iOS 18.4, you’ll have a wide range of options to make your conversations more expressive and engaging.

Embrace the power of custom emojis and take your messaging to the next level. With the help of AI and the upcoming iOS 18 features, you can stay ahead of the curve and enjoy a more personalized and fun messaging experience. Start creating and using custom emojis today and let your creativity shine through in every conversation!

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



