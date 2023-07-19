Logitech acquires Loupedeck custom creative consoles

In a strategic move designed to significantly bolster its creative tools ecosystem, Logitech acquires Loupedeck the Helsinki-based innovator Loupedeck to its family. Specializing in the development of bespoke consoles and user-centric software, Loupedeck’s contributions aim to accelerate and streamline the creative workflows of gamers, livestreamers, and content creators.

Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G, underlined the shared ethos that brought the two companies together: an unswerving commitment to empowering digital creatives to transcend limits and explore their full potential. Logitech’s acquisition of Loupedeck offers several substantial benefits:

Expanded Product Portfolio: Loupedeck’s robust offerings will augment Logitech’s already extensive product portfolio. The incorporation of Loupedeck’s hardware and software promises to enhance Logitech’s repertoire of contextually aware, smart devices including keyboards and mice. This move signifies an exciting step towards the future of adaptable, user-responsive tech. Seamless User Experience: The merger is expected to facilitate smoother onboarding experiences for users, as well as ensuring more efficient daily use. This will be achieved through an increased integration between Loupedeck devices and Streamlabs, a suite of applications and services popular among creators. Out-of-the-box presets will further expedite the setup process. Enriched Developer Community: Loupedeck’s thriving developer community is another asset that Logitech intends to nurture and leverage for innovation. By embracing this community, Logitech aims to fuel further advancements in customizable and contextual control experiences for its devices.

Loupedeck CEO, Mikko Kesti, emphasized the shared commitment both companies have to serve the needs of creators and streamers. The merger presents a unique opportunity for Loupedeck to magnify its impact on the creative process, and to extend its reach to a wider audience.

As part of this acquisition, Loupedeck will continue its operations as normal, reassuring existing customers and partners of the company’s ongoing commitment. While the exact financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, it’s clear that this merger is an investment in the future of creativity.

With this strategic acquisition, Logitech moves another step closer to its goal of delivering a premium, integrated content creation experience that seamlessly couples software with hardware. It’s an exciting era for creators, who can expect more intuitive, efficient, and powerful tools to aid their work.

The marriage of Logitech and Loupedeck paves the way for a future where hardware and software are even more deeply intertwined, driving productivity, creativity, and endless possibilities for all types of digital creators.

