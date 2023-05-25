Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset $249

Logitech G has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the new wireless gaming headset the PRO X 2 Lightspeed. The Logitech G PRO Series line is developed under a unique Design by Collaboration program, bringing together many of the world’s top esports athletes and teams to develop new high-performance esports gear that pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance to give them the competitive edge during gameplay.

“Designed with pros. Engineered to win. PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED headset features pro-grade sound, LIGHTSPEED wireless, and supreme comfort for the highest levels of competition. Hear every footstep, action, and pin pull with the immersive soundscape enabled by graphene drivers.”

The PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset the latest addition to the Logitech G range is now available to purchase rights to $249 or €269.

“In esports, clarity of sound and communications are critical factors that influence winning. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate with teammates makes all the difference. The new PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension, to deliver immersive soundscapes like never before.

The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly, and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.”

Wireless gaming headset

Features

Robust Connections – Prepare for any situation with improved LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5 mm Aux). LIGHTSPEED now delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30 m.

Award-Winning PRO Design – Designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminium and steel frame, and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour.

Communicate With Confidence – 6 mm cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB, for clear and consistent communications.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound – Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, with deeply immersive soundscape experiences.

“The core philosophy of the Logitech G PRO Series is about creating gear that meets the demanding needs of professional esports athletes and competitive gamers,” says Chris Pate, Principal Product Manager, Logitech G PRO Series. “With PRO X 2, we’ve achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology.

With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance they need to play to their maximum potential.”

Source : Logitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals