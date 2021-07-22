macOS Catalina and Mojave updates bring security fixes

As well as releasing the macOS Big Sur 11.5 software, Apple also released some software updates for older versions of macOS, macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave.

These new updates for macOS Catalina and Mojave come with some important security updates so it is recommended that you install the updates.

There are a number of security issues which have been fixed in these updates, you can see the macOS Catalina ones here and the macOS Mojave fixes here.

If you are running either of these versions of Apple’s mcOS then it is recommend that you install the updates on your Mac.

Apple is also working on a completely new version of macOS, macOS Monterey and this software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac. We are expecting Apple to release macOS Monterey some time in either September or October along with their new MacBook Pro notebooks.

If you are wondering you device is eligible for the macOS Monterey update, there are a list of compatible Macs below.

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

iMac (late 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals