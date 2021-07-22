What’s new in macOS 11.5 Big Sur (Video)

Earlier we heard about the new macOS 11.5 Big Sur software update that Apple released and now we get to find out more details about the update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest version of macOS Big Sur and the updates and new features that are included.

This update includes some bug fixes and performance improvements and also some new features, this includes updates for the Podcasts Library and more.

Here is a list of what is included in the update.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 also includes the following improvements for Mac:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

The new macOS 11.5 Big Sur software update is now available to download for your Mac, you can install it from the System Preferences on your Mac by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple are also working on a new major software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey, this update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac and it is expected to land in September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

