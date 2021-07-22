Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5

Apple has released their macOS Big Sur 11.5 software update for the Mac, the update lands at the same time as the new iOS 14.7 update for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7.

The macOS Big Sur software update brings a range of new features to the Mac, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements. The update also comes with some security updates.

You can see what is included in the latest version of Apple’s macOS Bug Sur below.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 also includes the following improvements for Mac:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

The latest version of Apple’s macOS 11.5 Big Sur is now available to download for the Mac. This should be one of the final versions of macOS 11 as Apple are now working on the release of macOS 12 Monterey.

The macOS 12 Monterey software is currently in beta for developers and also public beta testers, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released some time in September.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

