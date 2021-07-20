Apple release iOS 14.7 software update

Apple has released the iOS 14.7 software update for the iPhone, the update brings a range of new features to the handset and it also comes with some bug fixed and performance improvements.

This update brings support for Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack than launched recently, this device will work with the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

It also comes with a some new features and change for Apple Card Family and also updates for the Home App, you can see what is included in the release notes below.

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

– ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ user

– Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌‌HomePod‌‌

– Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

– Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Bug Fixes:

– Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

– Dolby Atmos and ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

– Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

– Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

The iOS 14.7 software update is now available to download for your device, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. As yet there does not appear to be a release of the iPadOS 14.7 update, hopefully that should be released soon.

Source MacRumors

