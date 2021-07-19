Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 2

As well as the second public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple also released a new public beta for the Mac, macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 2.

The macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 2 is basically the same software as the new macOS 12 Monterey beta 3 that was released to developers recently. The software brings a wide range of new features to the Mac.

Some of the new features included in the latest beta are Control which lets you control your iPad with your Macs mouse and keyboard when it is close to your Mac.

There is also the new SharePlay feature that is coming to the iPhone and iPad as well, this lets you watch movies, TV shows and listen to Music with your friends over FaceTime.

Apple will also release various updates for a range of macOS apps, this will include Safari, Photos, Message and iCloud and more

Apple are expected to release their macOS Monterey software update some time this fall, the update should be released around September or October. It may land at the same time as iOS 15 in September or it could be released later on. As soon as we get some details on a release date for the software, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals