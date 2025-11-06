macOS 26.1: What’s Fixed and What’s Still Broken

The macOS 26.1 update delivers a mix of new features, design refinements, and bug fixes aimed at enhancing the user experience. While it addresses several shortcomings from the macOS 26.0 release, it also introduces its own set of challenges. This update reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its operating system, but it leaves room for improvement in several areas. Below is a detailed exploration of what this update offers and where it falls short in a new video from HalfManHalfTech.

Siri and Apple Intelligence: Broader Reach, Limited Reliability

One of the most significant updates in macOS 26.1 is the expansion of Siri’s language support, which now includes Dutch, Portuguese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Chinese. This enhancement makes Siri more accessible to a global audience, aligning with Apple’s goal of creating inclusive technology. However, the reintroduction of the beta label for Siri highlights that its capabilities remain a work in progress. While this demonstrates Apple’s commitment to refining its AI tools, it also signals that Siri may not yet deliver consistent reliability across all supported languages. For users relying on Siri for productivity or daily tasks, this limitation could be a source of frustration.

Apple TV Rebranding: Streamlining with Mixed Results

The rebranding of Apple TV+ to simply “Apple TV” is another notable change in this update. Accompanied by a vibrant new app icon, this rebranding aims to unify Apple’s streaming services across devices. However, the implementation on macOS feels incomplete, with inconsistencies in the app’s interface and functionality compared to other platforms. These discrepancies could confuse users who frequently switch between devices. While the rebranding aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to streamline its ecosystem, the execution on macOS suggests that further refinements are needed to ensure a seamless user experience.

Liquid Glass UI: Aesthetic Customization with Constraints

The Liquid Glass UI introduces two new customization options: “Clear” and “Tinted”, allowing users to adjust the transparency of system elements. These options enhance the visual appeal of the desktop, giving it a sleek and modern look. However, the lack of a slider to fine-tune transparency levels limits the degree of personalization available to users. This omission may disappoint those who prefer more granular control over their interface. While the new customization options represent progress, they fall short of delivering the flexibility that many users expect from a premium operating system.

Phone App Redesign: Visual Improvements Without Functional Gains

The Phone app has undergone a visual overhaul, adopting the Liquid Glass theme with light reflections and updated visuals. This redesign aligns the app more closely with the overall aesthetic of macOS 26.1, creating a polished and cohesive look. However, the changes are primarily cosmetic and do not introduce any significant functional improvements. While the updated design enhances the app’s appearance, users seeking new features or improved usability may find the redesign underwhelming.

Widgets: Enhanced Integration, Persistent Inconsistencies

Widgets in macOS 26.1 now adapt to system-wide light and dark mode settings, offering a more cohesive appearance on the desktop. This improvement enhances the visual integration of widgets with the operating system. However, some widgets still fail to adjust properly, resulting in inconsistencies that detract from the overall user experience. While this feature shows promise, it requires further refinement to deliver the seamless functionality that users expect.

Apps Window: Improved Organization at a Cost

The updated Apps Window introduces a grid view, making it easier to navigate and organize applications. Minor updates to icons for Siri, Music, and external hard drives add a fresh touch to the interface. However, the Apps Window’s higher resource usage compared to Launchpad raises concerns about its efficiency, particularly on older devices. Additionally, indexing issues can slow down app searches, further impacting performance. While the new grid view improves organization, these drawbacks may limit its practicality for some users.

Apple Music: Automix and Expanded AirPlay Compatibility

Apple Music now features Automix, a tool that enables smoother transitions between songs, making it particularly useful for playlists. This feature is also compatible with AirPlay, allowing users to enjoy seamless playback across multiple devices. While Automix adds versatility to Apple Music, its impact on system performance remains uncertain, especially during extended use. Users should monitor how this feature affects their device’s responsiveness.

FaceTime: Reliable Audio for Low-Bandwidth Conditions

FaceTime sees notable improvements in audio reliability, particularly in low-bandwidth environments. These enhancements ensure clearer communication, making FaceTime a more dependable option for users in areas with inconsistent internet connectivity. This update underscores Apple’s focus on improving the core functionality of its communication tools, addressing a common pain point for many users.

Privacy and Security: Reinforced Safeguards

Apple continues to prioritize user safety with new communication safety settings. For users aged 13-17, default settings now limit exposure to adult content, providing an additional layer of protection. However, the availability of these features varies by region, which may limit their effectiveness for some users. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to privacy and security, addressing concerns about inappropriate content and making sure a safer digital environment.

Bug Fixes and Persistent Issues

The macOS 26.1 update resolves several compatibility issues with third-party apps and improves overall system stability. Key fixes include:

Enhanced compatibility with external devices

Improved system responsiveness during multitasking

Resolution of certain app crashes

However, several persistent issues remain, including:

Glitches in app search functionality

Errors in alarm display

Ongoing memory management inefficiencies

These unresolved problems highlight the need for further optimization in future updates, particularly for users who rely on macOS for demanding tasks.

Final Thoughts: Incremental Progress with Room for Growth

The macOS 26.1 update introduces meaningful enhancements, such as Siri’s expanded language support, Liquid Glass UI customization, and improved FaceTime audio reliability. These features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining its operating system and addressing user feedback. However, unresolved bugs, inconsistencies, and incomplete implementations prevent this update from achieving its full potential. While macOS 26.1 represents a step forward, it also underscores the need for continued development to deliver a truly seamless and reliable user experience.

