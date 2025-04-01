macOS 15.4: Your Definitive Overview of What’s New

macOS 15.4 introduces a comprehensive range of updates designed to enhance your Mac experience. With a focus on usability, privacy, and performance, this release brings system-wide improvements, app-specific upgrades, and support for new hardware capabilities. It also addresses critical bugs, making sure a smoother and more efficient workflow for users. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details on what is included in the new macOS 15.4 software update.

Key System Updates

macOS 15.4 delivers several system-level enhancements aimed at streamlining your experience:

A redesigned system settings interface featuring updated fonts and a more intuitive layout, making navigation simpler and more user-friendly.

A new welcome screen themed around Apple Intelligence, showcasing AI-driven features that enhance productivity and personalization.

Software updates now include a green checkmark for added clarity, simplifying the update process and reducing confusion.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining the core macOS experience, making sure both new and experienced users can navigate the system with ease.

Organized Email with Mail Categories

Managing your inbox becomes more efficient with the introduction of mail categories in the Mail app. These predefined categories include:

Primary

Transactions

Updates

Promotions

All Mail

You can customize these categories to suit your preferences, allowing or disabling them as needed. This feature provides greater control over how emails are organized, helping you focus on what matters most while reducing inbox clutter.

Expanded Emoji Library

The update adds nine new emojis, including updated flags and unique symbols, expanding your options for creative and expressive communication. These additions ensure compatibility across platforms, allowing you to convey emotions and ideas more effectively in messages and social interactions.

Photos App Gets Smarter

The Photos app receives significant upgrades to improve usability and privacy:

A new splash screen highlights the latest features, making sure users are aware of the app’s capabilities.

A memory creation tool powered by Apple Intelligence helps you compile meaningful photo collections effortlessly, making it easier to relive special moments.

Enhanced sorting and editing options provide greater flexibility, allowing for more precise photo organization and adjustments.

Hidden photos on your iPhone are excluded during imports, offering an added layer of privacy and control over your personal content.

These updates make the Photos app a more powerful tool for managing and preserving your memories.

Apple Intelligence Enhancements

Apple Intelligence sees notable improvements in macOS 15.4, expanding its functionality and creative potential:

Support for additional languages, including English (India) and French (Canada), broadens accessibility for a global audience.

New creative tools, such as the “Sketch” style option in Genoji and Image Playground, offer users innovative ways to express themselves.

While Apple Intelligence is enabled by default, users retain the option to disable it, ensuring flexibility in how they interact with these features.

Podcasts App Upgrades

The Podcasts app introduces enhancements to improve content discovery and accessibility:

Enhanced search suggestions make it easier to find new shows and episodes tailored to your interests.

New widgets for the home screen or notification sidebar provide quick access to your favorite podcasts, streamlining your listening experience.

These updates make the Podcasts app more intuitive and user-friendly, catering to both casual listeners and avid podcast enthusiasts.

Hardware and Compatibility Improvements

macOS 15.4 includes several hardware-focused updates to enhance compatibility and performance:

Support for SD cards larger than 2TB on Apple Silicon Macs, catering to professionals who manage large data volumes.

A firmware update for AirPods Max, allowing lossless audio and ultra-low latency for a superior listening experience.

Fixes for virtualization issues, VPN connectivity, and FaceTime functionality ensure smoother and more reliable performance across devices.

These improvements highlight Apple’s dedication to optimizing hardware integration and addressing user feedback.

Customizable Apple News

Apple News+ subscribers can now personalize their news feed with a customizable food category. This feature allows you to tailor your content to match your culinary interests, providing a more engaging and relevant reading experience.

Gaming and Application Updates

Gaming and creative applications receive significant upgrades in macOS 15.4:

Resident Evil 3 is now available on the Mac App Store, expanding the gaming options available to Mac users.

Final Cut Pro introduces an improved magnetic mask feature and deeper integration with Apple Intelligence, enhancing video editing workflows for professionals and hobbyists alike.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to supporting both entertainment and creative pursuits on macOS.

Security and Bug Fixes

macOS 15.4 addresses critical vulnerabilities and resolves several issues to ensure a more secure and reliable user experience:

Fixes for game controller disconnections, improving the gaming experience.

Correcting for mail summary errors, making sure accurate and consistent email notifications.

These updates reinforce Apple’s focus on maintaining a secure and dependable operating system.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates

Apple is already preparing for the next major release, macOS 16, expected to debut at WWDC 2025 under the codename “Solorium.” This upcoming update is rumored to feature a significant redesign, potentially introducing new features and enhancements. Additionally, Apple Arcade continues to expand, with highly anticipated titles like *Space Invaders* set to launch soon, further enriching the gaming ecosystem for Mac users.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



