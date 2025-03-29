macOS 15.4 RC 2: Discover the Hidden Updates!

Apple’s MacOS 15.4 RC2 introduces a range of updates designed to enhance functionality, address user concerns, and optimize performance. This release candidate builds upon its predecessor, focusing on refining professional workflows, resolving bugs, and offering a glimpse into future software advancements. Below, we explore the most significant updates and their implications for users. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us a look at the latest features.

Notable Additions and Updates

MacOS 15.4 RC2 is a compact yet impactful update, with a download size of 1.59 GB for users upgrading from RC1. Alongside this release, Apple has updated its Pro Video Formats package, making sure seamless compatibility with advanced video codecs. This is particularly beneficial for professionals who rely on their Macs for demanding creative tasks, such as video editing and post-production.

The update also introduces refinements across various system functionalities and applications, addressing user feedback and improving overall usability.

Key Features and Fixes

MacOS 15.4 RC2 brings several enhancements and fixes aimed at improving the user experience:

Final Cut Pro Enhancements: Video editors will benefit from new features such as adjustment clips, improved color correction tools, and magnetic mask updates. These additions streamline workflows, making editing processes more efficient for professionals.

Apple Mail Adjustments: Mail categories, which were previously enabled by default, are now turned off to address concerns about missed emails. However, synchronization of mail category settings across devices remains unavailable, leaving room for further refinement in future updates.

FaceTime Fixes: Issues affecting FaceTime functionality in RC1 have been resolved, restoring reliable video calling capabilities for users.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to addressing user-reported issues while enhancing the functionality of core applications.

Performance and Optimization

MacOS 15.4 RC2 delivers modest performance improvements, as reflected in Geekbench scores. Both single-core and multi-core benchmarks show slight gains, which may result in better system responsiveness during everyday tasks. These enhancements, while incremental, contribute to a smoother user experience.

However, battery optimization remains an area of concern. No significant advancements in battery performance have been reported in this release, which may disappoint users who rely on their Macs for extended periods of use. Heavy users may need to wait for future updates to see meaningful improvements in this area.

Device Compatibility and Bug Fixes

This update resolves specific compatibility issues for certain Mac models, including the M4 MacBook Air and M3 Ultra Mac Studio. These fixes ensure that users of these devices can fully benefit from the latest software improvements without encountering technical difficulties. Additionally, while RC2 addresses many user-reported problems, some issues persist. For instance, notification summaries may still not function correctly for certain users, highlighting the need for further refinement in upcoming updates.

Looking Ahead

The final version of MacOS 15.4 is expected to roll out between March 31 and April 7, providing users with the polished version of this update. Beyond this release, Apple plans to unveil the MacOS 16 developer beta on June 9, followed by a public beta shortly after. These timelines reflect Apple’s steady progression toward the next major software iteration, offering users a roadmap of what to expect in the coming months.

MacOS 15.4 RC2 represents a step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Mac experience. With updates to professional tools, fixes for core applications, and incremental performance improvements, this release candidate addresses key user concerns while setting the stage for future developments.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



