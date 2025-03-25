macOS 15.4 RC: Your Ultimate Breakdown of All the Updates

The MacOS 15.4 Release Candidate introduces a comprehensive set of updates designed to enhance audio quality, productivity tools, gaming performance, and overall system functionality. Scheduled for an official release between March 31 and April 7, 2024, this update brings a mix of new features, critical bug fixes, and performance improvements. However, some users may encounter challenges accessing the update due to missing decryption keys. Below is a detailed exploration of what this release offers and how it impacts various user groups. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us a look at the new macOS 15.4 RC.

Key Features and Enhancements

MacOS 15.4 delivers a range of improvements across multiple areas, catering to diverse user needs. These updates focus on audio enhancements, productivity tools, and creative capabilities, making sure a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

Enhanced Audio Experience: Users of AirPods Max can now benefit from lossless audio and ultra-low latency when connected via a USB-C cable. This upgrade is particularly valuable for audiophiles and professionals who require high-fidelity sound for editing or immersive listening.

Users of AirPods Max can now benefit from and when connected via a USB-C cable. This upgrade is particularly valuable for audiophiles and professionals who require high-fidelity sound for editing or immersive listening. Streamlined Email Management: The introduction of mail categories allows for better inbox organization, making it easier to separate work-related emails from personal correspondence. This feature is especially useful for users managing high volumes of communication.

The introduction of allows for better inbox organization, making it easier to separate work-related emails from personal correspondence. This feature is especially useful for users managing high volumes of communication. Improved Podcast Discovery: The podcast app now offers more accurate and relevant search suggestions, allowing users to discover new content quickly and efficiently.

The now offers more accurate and relevant search suggestions, allowing users to discover new content quickly and efficiently. Creative Tool Expansion: The Sketch-style editing tools in Image Playground provide users with the ability to add hand-drawn effects to images. This feature opens up new possibilities for creative expression, particularly for designers and hobbyists.

The in Image Playground provide users with the ability to add hand-drawn effects to images. This feature opens up new possibilities for creative expression, particularly for designers and hobbyists. Localized Apple Intelligence: Apple Intelligence has been expanded to additional regions, including much of the EU. This enhancement ensures smarter recommendations and more localized suggestions, improving the overall user experience.

Apple News+ and Gaming Updates

MacOS 15.4 also introduces updates to Apple News+ and gaming, broadening its appeal to a wider audience. These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to diversifying its ecosystem.

Apple News+ Enhancements: The platform now includes recipes , restaurant reviews , and kitchen tips , making it a versatile resource for food enthusiasts. This addition complements the traditional news content, offering a more personalized experience.

The platform now includes , , and , making it a versatile resource for food enthusiasts. This addition complements the traditional news content, offering a more personalized experience. Gaming Improvements: The update introduces Resident Evil 3 for MacOS, iPad, and iPhone, showcasing Apple’s growing focus on gaming compatibility. Additionally, game controller responsiveness has been improved, particularly when accessibility features like VoiceOver are enabled, making sure a smoother gaming experience for all users.

Bug Fixes and System Performance Improvements

This release addresses several long-standing issues while introducing performance optimizations to enhance system reliability and usability.

External Monitor Fixes: Users experiencing blackouts with certain Dell monitors will find these disruptions resolved, making sure a more stable multi-monitor setup.

Users experiencing blackouts with certain Dell monitors will find these disruptions resolved, making sure a more stable multi-monitor setup. Networking Optimization: Improved system calls result in faster and more reliable network connections, benefiting users who rely on consistent internet performance for work or entertainment.

Improved system calls result in faster and more reliable network connections, benefiting users who rely on consistent internet performance for work or entertainment. Expanded SD Card Support: Apple Silicon Macs with internal SD card readers now support SD cards larger than 2TB, a significant improvement for professionals managing large media files or extensive data storage needs.

Known Issues and Limitations

Despite the numerous enhancements, MacOS 15.4 is not without its challenges. Some issues remain unresolved, which may affect specific user groups.

Apple Intelligence Glitches: Users may encounter inconsistent download progress, which could impact the usability of certain features in specific scenarios.

Users may encounter inconsistent download progress, which could impact the usability of certain features in specific scenarios. Developer Tool Limitations: Issues with driver extensions and FSKit features persist, potentially hindering developers who rely on these tools for their workflows.

Issues with and persist, potentially hindering developers who rely on these tools for their workflows. Decryption Key Challenges: Owners of M4 MacBook Air, M4 Max, and M3 Ultra Mac Studio models may face difficulties accessing the update due to missing decryption keys. Apple is expected to address this issue in future updates, but it remains a notable limitation for now.

Release Timeline and Accessibility

The official release of MacOS 15.4 is anticipated between March 31 and April 7, 2024. Before upgrading, users are encouraged to verify their system’s compatibility and ensure that their devices are prepared for the update. For those encountering issues, Apple’s support channels remain available to provide assistance and guidance.

What This Update Means for Users

MacOS 15.4 represents a significant evolution in Apple’s operating system, offering a blend of new features, enhanced functionality, and critical bug fixes. Whether you’re an audiophile seeking superior sound quality, a creative professional exploring new tools, or a gamer looking for improved compatibility, this update delivers meaningful improvements tailored to your needs. While some limitations persist, the overall enhancements make this release a valuable upgrade for most users. Prepare your system, explore the new features, and take advantage of the opportunities MacOS 15.4 has to offer.

Master MacOS 15.4 features with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals