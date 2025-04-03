macOS 15.4: The Must-See New Features Revealed

Apple’s macOS 15.4 introduces a comprehensive range of updates aimed at enhancing functionality, accessibility, and overall user experience. This release focuses on delivering tools and improvements that make interacting with macOS more seamless, efficient, and personalized. From expanded language support to an upgraded Mail app, macOS 15.4 caters to a wide variety of user needs. Below, we explore the most notable features of this update and how they can benefit you. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us a look at some of the great new features in macOS 15.4.

Expanded Language Support for a Global Audience

One of the standout features of macOS 15.4 is its significantly expanded language support. Apple Intelligence now accommodates eight additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Chinese. Furthermore, two new English variants—English (Singapore) and English (India)—have been introduced. These additions make macOS more inclusive, allowing users from diverse linguistic backgrounds to interact with the system in a way that feels natural and tailored to their preferences.

This update is particularly valuable for users in regions where these languages are predominant, as it enhances accessibility and ensures a more intuitive experience. Whether you’re navigating the system, using voice commands, or interacting with Siri, the expanded language options provide a more personalized and efficient way to engage with macOS.

Enhanced Creative Tools in Image Playground

For creative professionals and enthusiasts, macOS 15.4 brings a significant upgrade to its built-in image editing tools. The Image Playground now includes a new “Sketch” option, complementing the existing “Animation” and “Illustration” styles. This addition allows users to experiment with different artistic techniques, whether they are drafting concept art, visualizing ideas, or simply exploring their creativity.

The “Sketch” feature is designed to provide a more dynamic and versatile platform for artistic expression. By offering a broader range of creative tools, macOS 15.4 ensures that users have the flexibility to bring their ideas to life without relying on third-party software. This enhancement is particularly useful for those who value convenience and efficiency in their creative workflows.

Apple Intelligence Storage: What You Need to Know

The advanced capabilities of Apple Intelligence in macOS 15.4 come with increased storage requirements. The AI system now occupies 12GB of storage space, reflecting its improved language processing and contextual understanding capabilities. While these enhancements contribute to a more powerful and responsive system, they also necessitate careful storage management.

Before upgrading to macOS 15.4, it’s essential to ensure that your device has sufficient storage capacity. If you’re running low on space, consider reviewing your storage settings and removing unnecessary files or applications. This proactive approach will help you make the most of the update without encountering performance issues.

Redesigned Mail App for Better Organization

The redesigned Mail app in macOS 15.4 introduces a more intuitive and organized approach to managing your inbox. New categories—such as Primary Inbox, Receipts/Transactions, Updates/Subscriptions, and Promotions—make it easier to sort and prioritize emails. This categorization system allows you to focus on important messages while keeping less critical emails neatly organized.

In addition to the new categories, the Mail app offers the flexibility to toggle between categorized and standard views. This feature ensures that you can customize your email management experience to suit your preferences. Minor updates, such as enhanced contact cards, further refine the app, making it a more efficient tool for both personal and professional communication.

New Emojis for More Expressive Communication

macOS 15.4 introduces a fresh set of emojis, adding more variety to your digital conversations. New options include a face with baggy eyes, fingerprint, splatter, root vegetable, leafless tree, harp, shovel, and the SAR flag. These additions provide users with more ways to express emotions, ideas, and nuances in their messages.

Whether you’re chatting with friends, collaborating with colleagues, or adding a personal touch to your emails, the expanded emoji library enhances your ability to communicate effectively. This update reflects Apple’s commitment to keeping macOS aligned with evolving communication trends.

Quick Setup: Simplifying Device Onboarding

Setting up a new Mac has never been easier, thanks to the Quick Setup feature in macOS 15.4. This tool allows you to transfer account information and settings seamlessly from your iPhone or Apple Watch to your new device. By using the integration between Apple devices, Quick Setup streamlines the onboarding process, saving you time and effort.

This feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently upgrade their devices or manage multiple Apple products. By simplifying the setup process, macOS 15.4 ensures a smooth transition to your new Mac, allowing you to start using it with minimal delay.

Why macOS 15.4 Matters

macOS 15.4 delivers a well-rounded set of updates that cater to a diverse range of user needs. Key improvements include:

Expanded language support for a more inclusive and personalized experience.

for a more inclusive and personalized experience. Enhanced creative tools for artistic exploration and expression.

for artistic exploration and expression. A redesigned Mail app for more efficient email management.

for more efficient email management. New emojis to enrich digital communication.

to enrich digital communication. Quick Setup for seamless device integration and onboarding.

Whether you’re a professional seeking advanced productivity tools or a casual user looking for a more intuitive experience, macOS 15.4 offers meaningful enhancements that improve usability, personalization, and efficiency. By addressing the needs of a global audience and refining key features, this update continues to elevate the macOS experience for users worldwide.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



