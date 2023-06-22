macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2 released

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2 for the Mac to developers, the software lands two weeks after the first beta. They also released iOS 17 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 beta 2 for the iPad, and watchOS 10 beta 2 for the Apple Watch.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Apple’s macOS Sonoma software update will bring a range of new features to the Mac, the update will also bring various design changes to the Mac and more. This will include Interactive Widgets for the Mac, plus enhanced video conferencing, major updates for Apple’s Safari, a new range of screen savers, improved Gaming and more.

Apple is expected to release macOS 14 Sonoma later this year, we are not sure if it will land in September with the iPhone 15 and iOS 17, or possibly in October or November along with some new Macs. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the macOS 14 Sonoma software update will be available, we will let you know.

Source Apple



