macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 6 released

Apple recently released the sixth beta of macOS 12 Monterey to developers and now public beta testers have also received a new beta, macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 6.

The new macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 6 is basically the same software that Apple released to developers recently. The software brings a range of new features and updates to the Mac line up.

This update with brings new features like SharePlay and Universal Control to the Mac, plus a range of updates for the majority of Apple’s existing Apps.

The new SharePlay feature will let you watch TV Shows and Movies with your friends over FaceTime. The shows and movies and music are synced so that everyone is watch the same part of the show at the same time.

The Universal Control feature will let you control your iPad with your Macs mouse and keyboard when it is placed near your Mac.

As yet we do not have any details on a release date for the new macOS 12 Monterey software, it could be released along with iOS 15 this month, although we suspect it will land in October with the new Macs.

Apple is rumored to be launching a new range of Macs next month, we are expecting to see 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks and a larger iMac.

Source Apple

