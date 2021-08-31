Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 6

Apple has released macOS Monterey Beta 6 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous release of Monterey.

So far the beta has only been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The macOS Monterey software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include the Universal Control feature, SharePlay and many more.

Universal Control is a new feature that works with your iPad, if your iPad is near your Mac then you will be automatically able to use your Mac keyboard and Mouse to control your iPad.

SharePlay is a new feature that is also coming to the iPhone and iPad, This feature is designed to let you watch TV shows and movies and also listen to music with your friends over FaceTime. The shows and movies and music are synced so that everyone is watch the same part of the show.

Apple are expected to release their macOS Monterey software update some time this fall, it is not clear as yet exactly when it will land. Apple are launching new iPhones and iOS 15 in September, they are also rumored to launch some new Macs in October.

The software could be released at the same time as iOS 15 next month, or it could be released along with the new Macs in October.

Source Apple

