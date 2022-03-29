Apple Mac Studio taken apart by iFixit

We previously saw a video of the Apple Mac Studio being taken apart and now we have another one, this one is from iFixit and it gives us an idea of how repairable the new Mac is.

The video below gives us a good look at the inside of the Mac Studio and how the device is put together, Let’s find out more details.

If Apple squeezed a Mac Pro into a Mac mini, you’d get something that looks a lot like the new Studio Mac—I mean Max Studio. I mean M1 Max Mac Studio. No trash can, no cheese grater, just a single block of extruded aluminum with plenty of room for fans. And ports! They’ve even included ports on the front. This feels like the Macs we used to love, in all the best ways.

The Studio is just about two-and-a-half Mac minis tall, but it’s dwarfed by Steve Jobs’ ‘stunning’ Power Mac G4 cube. (Something tells us this new cube won’t have a convenient opening handle.)

As with all of the devices that iFixit takes apart, they have given the Apple Mac Studio a repairability score, 1 means the device is difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair. The new Mac managed to score 6 out of 10 on the iFixit repairability scale.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit

