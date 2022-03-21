New Apple Mac Studio gets taken apart (Video)

Apple recently launched its new Mac Studio, we have already seen a hands-on video of the new Mac and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The guys from Max Tech on YouTube have taken apart the new Apple Mac Studio and we get to find out what is inside the new Mac. The new Mac Pro comes with a choice of the M1 Max and M1 Ultra processors.

It will be interesting to see what is inside the new Mac Studio and how the device is designed, Let’s find out more details about it.

AIt is interesting to see inside the new Mac Studio and how the device is designed on the inside. It looks like the SSD storage may be upgradeable, although you will probably have to take the device to Apple to get it upgraded.

The new Apple Mac Studio is now available to buy, prices start at $1,999 for the M1 Max model and $3,999 for the M1 Ultra model.

The new Mac Studio is one of the most powerful Macs to date, the M1 Ultra processor certainly looks impressive from the benchmarks. Apple has a range of other new Macs coming this year, this should include a new Mac Pro and a range of MacBooks.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

